Kuching Festival reflects city’s spirit of unity, says Dr Sim (Video)

KUCHING (Aug 3): The highly popular Kuching Festival Fair reflects the city’s spirit of unity, where various communities come together to enjoy themselves and foster stronger ties, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said the festival is considered one of the biggest events for Kuching featuring a melting pot of cultures, food, and entrepreneurship.

“Although the festival had started small (in the 1980s), we were always thinking big and scaling up fast.

“And now, there are Sarawakians residing in Singapore coming back just for the festival and be with their family,” Dr Sim said when officially opening ceremony the Kuching Festival Fair 2022 at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall last night.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said he was also heartened that many stalls were operated by youths, who showcased their creativity in culinary presentation, as well as their business acumen.

“I am proud of the people in Kuching who come here to support them. This reflects the soul of Kuching as the motto goes, this is ‘Your City, My City, and Our City’,” he added.

Dr Sim also thanked non-governmental organisations for their nightly cultural performances at the MBKS garden’s floating stage during the festival.

He also pointed out the sacrifices of medical and enforcement frontliners over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the unprecedented mass vaccination campaign has finally allowed normal life to resume in Sarawak this year.

Dr Sim also congratulated MBKS for playing an instrumental role in Kuching being named a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy, as well as for discouraging the use of plastic under its environmental sustainability agenda.

He also called on all parties to work together to realise the goals under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 so that Sarawak can achieve developed status.

Among those present were Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Ministers Datu Dr Penguang Manggil and Michael Tiang; and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat.