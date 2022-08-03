Kuching police chief: Murder of 18-year-old wrapped up with 12 arrested

KUCHING (Aug 3): Police have wrapped up the murder case involving an 18-year-old who was brutally attacked and died of his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital on July 29.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said this was following the arrest of nine men and three women.

“Two male suspects aged 45 and 50 were arrested on the day of the assault, and are being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. They are being remanded until Aug 5,” he said.

Ahsmon said the second arrest involved a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female who are being remanded until Aug 6.

The third arrest involved a 21-year-old who is being remanded until Aug 7 while the fourth arrest involved three men and one woman aged 15 to 21 years.

The suspects in the fourth arrest are being remanded until Aug 8.

“The latest arrests on Tuesday saw police picking up two men and one woman aged between 14 and 19 years,” said Ahsmon, adding that three of them would be remanded until Aug 10.

“The case is completed with the arrests of these suspects. We will forward the case to the deputy public prosecutor office for further action.”

He added that all of the suspects are currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.