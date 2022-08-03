Light aircraft crash: Flight instructor transferred to private hospital

IPOH (Aug 3): The flight instructor who survived a light aircraft crash at Jalan Dr Nazrin Shah in Sungai Rokam, Medan Gopeng here on Monday has been transferred to a private hospital in Damansara, Selangor today.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said Muhammad Din Fikri Zainal Abidin, 62, who is now in a stable condition, was transferred from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here to the private hospital to receive further treatment at the request of the victim’s family.

“It is understood that the victim will undergo a surgery today,” he told Bernama when contacted.

In the incident at about 8pm on Monday, flight instructor Fajim Juffa Mustafa Kamal, 52, from Semenyih, Selangor was killed while Muhammad Din Fikri from Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur was injured. The two flight instructors reportedly took off from a nearby airplane training school before the incident.

The body of the late Fajim Juffa was buried at the Bandar Tasik Kesuma Muslim cemetery in Semenyih yesterday. – Bernama