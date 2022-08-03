MP: Putrajaya shouldn’t treat S’wak, Sabah as ‘dumping grounds’ for troublesome civil servants

KUCHING (Aug 3): The federal government should not treat Sarawak and Sabah as ‘dumping grounds’ for civil servants facing disciplinary actions, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Dr Yii said the federal government’s recent move to transfer nine police officers who are being probed for extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor to Sabah and Sarawak is an outright insult and a huge disservice to these two regions.

“Such actions opens a bigger question on the ‘frequency of such an action’ and whether over the years, this has been common practice to merely transfer ‘problematic’ and even non-performing civil servants to these two regions.

“How frequent does this happen, and how far back does this problem happen? If so, why was there no objection by the state government if they are aware of the matter? Is this now considered common and acceptable practice by the government?,” he queried.

Dr Yii was commenting on a Sinar Harian report yesterday that nine policemen who were being investigated for extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor, were transferred to Sabah and Sarawak.

The officers, ranging from constables to sub-inspectors from the narcotics crime investigation department, were detained on Friday. Investigations are currently ongoing.

In an effort to seek an explanation from the federal government, Dr Yii said he will be submitting an urgent question to be answered during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) in Parliament for the government to be transparent on the total civil servants who have been transferred to both Sabah and Sarawak due to disciplinary reasons.

He strongly urged the minister-in-charge to take this matter seriously and take the responsibility to answer this question in Parliament.

“At the end of the day, maybe there is a need to reform and put in place a proper mechanism to address unscrupulous and non-performing civil servants rather than merely transferring them here and there and passing the problems to either another state or even department.

“Such move is not meant to punish our civil servants, but to set a good standard and competency of our civil service which is the backbone of our government. This includes having better and equitable incentives for those performing under merits,” said the DAP man.

Meanwhile, Social activist Voon Shiak Ni said the police officers who are being probed should have been suspended from their duties and not being transferred to other states.

“I think they should be suspended as their cases are pending investigations,” she added.