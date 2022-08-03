Parliament to debate need for law to stop food wastage today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): The need to formulate an Act to tackle food wastage in the country will be among the focus at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman) will ask the Housing and Local Government Minister about the ministry’s intention on formulating the act during the Questions for Oral Answers session.

Anthony Loke (PH-Seremban) meanwhile will ask the Transport Minister to state whether the new Tioman Island Airport proposed by a private company has received policy approval from the Government and whether the project is competitive and meets the criteria for the environmental sustainability.

In addition, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) will ask the National Unity Minister to state how bipartisanship can be nurtured and practised among the leaders of a multi-faith country.

Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (Pejuang-Sri Gading) is expected to ask the Human Resources Minister to state the Ministry’s solution to reduce the country’s current unemployment rate to the pre-pandemic level of 3.5 per cent.

Once the session is completed, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the resumption of the debate session of the Customs (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting that began on July 18 will take place for 12 days till this Thursday (Aug 4). — Bernama