PBDSB: Transferring cops under probe to Sabah, Sarawak highest degree of disrespect

KUCHING (August 3): The act of transferring police personnel from Peninsular Malaysia being probed for extortion to Sabah and Sarawak shows the highest degree of disrespect to East Malaysian states, said Andrew Bugie Ipang.

The Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) information chief questioned what the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s reaction and response were to the move.

“Is the state government helmed by GPS not offended?” he asked in a statement today.

He was responding to news reports that nine policemen being probed for allegedly extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor over drug possession had been transferred to Sabah and Sarawak.

Sinar Harian cited Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S Sasikala Devi as saying the affected personnel, ranked from constable to sub-inspector, had been relocated to several police stations and divisions in the two states while a thorough investigation is carried out.

Andrew called for a public explanation as to why the problematic nine were reassigned to the Borneo states.

He pointed out extortion is a serious felony and if found guilty in a court of law the police personnel should be sacked or even jailed.

“Sarawak and Sabah should not be a dumping ground for unwanted elements in the police force.

“By transferring them to Sabah and Sarawak, it seems these errant policemen are exonerated from the crime of extortion.

“There is no knowing that they won’t continue their illegal activities in the two East Malaysian states,” he added.

On Saturday it was reported that nine personnel from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division had been arrested at the Gombak police headquarters the previous day.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code following a report filed by the complainant on July 26.