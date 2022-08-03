PKR wants police to immediately halt sending troublesome officers to Sarawak

MIRI (Aug 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram branch has called on the Royal Malaysia Police to immediately halt the practice of sending problematic personnel to Sarawak without providing proper explanation to the state.

Its chairman Roland Engan questioned whether such practice was an understanding or policy agreed to by the Sarawak government all this while and the rationale of the state being a ‘dumping site’ for problematic police officers.

“The people of Sarawak have the right to get good civil servant services, not problematic ones, “ he said in a statement today.

Roland was commenting on a Sinar Harian report yesterday that nine policemen who were being investigated for extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor, were transferred to Sabah and Sarawak.

The officers, ranging from constables to sub-inspectors from the narcotics crime investigation department, were detained on Friday. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Roland said the Sarawak government, federal government and police should immediately provide information on this issue.

“Failure to be accountable to the people could culminate in various negative assumptions, especially Sarawak and Sabah being turned into a garbage can by Malaya.

“If there is no clear explanation is forthcoming, then it is better practice to stop sending troubled policemen or any civil servants or troubled citizens to Sarawak immediately,” he added.

Roland also questioned what was being done for these troubled police personnel being investigated.

“The people of Sarawak could accept pragmatic solutions and even offer themselves as adoptive families for these troubled policemen if it is justified.

“At least Sarawak can contribute to the recovery of their attitude for the sake of the brotherhood of the people of this country, “ he added.