PM to declare open Pujut section of Pan Borneo Highway this Sunday

MIRI (Aug 3): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will officiate at the opening of the Pujut section of the Pan Borneo Highway project this Sunday (Aug 7), as part of his itinerary for his first visit to the city.

Commencing at around3pm at the parking area of Permy Mall here, the ceremony would also host Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other dignitaries.

The just-completed stretch, which includes the Pujut Link Interchange, is under the Sungai Tangap-Pujut link road works package contract (WPC11) of the Pan Borneo Highway development, and is now open to motorists after the symbolic delivery of the project by the Public Works Department (JKR) and the contractor on March 31.

Since then, it has been facilitating tens of thousands of commuters daily to experience smoother and better traffic flow than before.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the project, which was approved by the federal government under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) but was delivered by the present administration, had eliminated the ‘snail-crawl pace’ of the daily traffic at this densely-populated part of the city.

On the Prime Minister’s visit to Miri, Lee said he would forward the appeal for the urgent approval of the long-awaited federal project of converting the Pujut 3 Roundabout into a junction with smart traffic lights.

“I hope that the Prime Minister would approve the implementation of this project within this year,” said Lee.