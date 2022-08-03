Police confirm Selangor personnel under probe for extortion transferred to Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 3): Nine policemen ranked from constable to sub-inspector being probed for allegedly extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor over drug possession have been transferred to Sabah and Sarawak, Sinar Harian reported.

It cited Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S Sasikala Devi as saying the affected personnel had been relocated while a thorough investigation is carried out.

“All those involved have been transferred to several police stations and divisions in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The investigation on all aspects is on-going and I have directed the Selangor police not to compromise with personnel and officers involved in any crime,” Sasikala Devi said in a special interview with Sinar Harian yesterday.

On Saturday, the paper reported that the nine personnel from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division had been arrested at the Gombak police headquarters on Friday.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code following a report from the complainant filed on July 26.