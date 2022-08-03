Ridzuan to represent Sarawak at MSSM U-12 golf tourney

MIRI (Aug 3): Mohd Ridzuan Abdullah of Miri will represent Sarawak in the MSSM Under-12 Golf Championships to be held at Labuan International Golf Course from Sept 4 to 7.

The Primary 6 pupil of SK Anchi Miri recently paid a courtesy call on Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, accompanied by his grandfather Datuk Ibrahim Ahmad Darvesh Mohd Deen and representatives of sponsor Sribima (M) Shipping Sdn Bhd.

Sribima director of asset management Mazalina Ibrahim said Ridzuan’s selection for the national schools tournament deserved special attention.

“Young golfers need help and guidance to achieve success at a higher level,” said Mazalina.

Abdul Aziz also commended Ridzuan for bringing honour to Miri Division and SK Anchi.

Meanwhile, Ridzuan’s grandfather revealed that the boy has been playing with a ‘driver’ in the house car park since the age of seven.

“I saw the potential in my grandson Ridzuan as a child and at that time, I also took my grandson to play golf together,” he recalled.

The youngster, who has an older sibling, has been a junior member of Miri Golf Club (KGM).

He has won several tournaments under the guidance of Abu Bagat, who is his coach and caddy.