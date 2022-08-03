Sabah Info Dept out to nurture Malaysian Family

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has a total of 219 Malaysian Family Community or Komuniti Keluarga Malaysia (KKM) groups composed of people from all walks of life.

Sabah Information Department Director Nadzerah Abdullah said members of KKM in the state are from its multiracial society across political and religious beliefs in line with the Malaysia Family concept.

She further described KKM as a community whose members are from each locality.

“KKM is the brainchild of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. He created the concept of the Malaysian Family because a family institution has the role of looking after the religion, protect the security, and take care of the dignity and ensuring that the wellbeing of all members of the family is guarded,” she said.

“The Information Department has been entrusted to coordinate the formation of the KKM voluntary bodies throughout Malaysia,” she said.

Nadzerah also said the KKM aims at raising the people’s understanding of the government’s policies and address the spread of false news and information.

KKM also acts as a catalyst in helping to strengthen the local community’s competitiveness in socioeconomic fields in line with the development of the digital economy, she said.

Ismail Sabri had introduced the Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family concept in his inaugural speech as prime minister on August 22 last year.

“Let us open our minds and hearts to forget our differences by working together. We need to find a common ground and move towards building a consensus for the security and safety of our family, Malaysian Family,” he said in his speech that was broadcast live.

He said he used the concept of Malaysian Family as it is inclusive in nature, and a phrase that cuts across religious, racial and ethnic boundaries.

“We do realise the existence of inter-marriage families with various races and religions such as in Sabah and Sarawak, and yet possess strong family bonds. Thus, the concept of Malaysian Family is akin to the strength of a nation bound together by such values,” he said.

Throughout his maiden speech, Ismail Sabri repeatedly addressed Malaysians as “my beloved Malaysian family”, saying that all Malaysians are like his own family.

He said Malaysians are all a part of a family despite their diversity in religion, race and ethnicity, with all of them complementing and needing each other as different parts of a single body.

The prime minister had officially launched the Keluarga Malaysia concept in Kuching on Oct 23, last year.

At the Sabah-level “Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia” (AKM) tour at the Sabah International Convention Centre in May, Ismail Sabri said the diverse ethnic groups in Sabah that can sit together at one table reflects the true spirit and aspirations of the Keluarga Malaysia concept.

He said he was proud to see unity and understanding among the various races in the state because that was the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia that should be continued to be emphasised in this country.

He said Sabah people’s openness in fostering inter-racial harmony could establish a big family that was able to face whatever challenges that lie ahead.

“As the Kadazan saying goes ‘Osusa Toi Asanang Tomoi-mo Mi-i-so’, which means during good or bad times, we will continue to stay united as a Keluarga Malaysia. This is my ultimate hope.

“When I introduced the Keluarga Malaysia concept, the people of Sabah were all smiles because the basic value of unity in diversity is ingrained in the life of the Keluarga Malaysia in this state,” he said.