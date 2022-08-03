Masidi: Sabah’s Covid-19 cases still under control

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 3): Covid-19 infections are increasing in Sabah, with 277 new cases on Wednesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun however said the situation is still under control.

“A total of 3,278 samples tested on Tuesday, Aug 2 with a positivity rate of 12.05 per cent which resulted in 272 new positive cases.

“Today, the positivity rate increased to 12.37 per cent although the number of samples was lower at 3,201.

“Daily infection is expected to remain at a high level as long as the rate of transmission is not decreasing,” he said.

A total of 272 from the 277 cases are in Category 1 and Category 2, as well as two cases in Category 3 and three in Category 4.