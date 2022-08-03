SUPP sec-gen: Police force should be more sensitive, considerate

MIRI (Aug 3): The police should take into account the unhappiness of Sarawak and Sabah of their decision to transfer into the states the nine police officers from Selangor who are under investigations for alleged extortion, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general said the decision-makers should be “reasonable, sensitive and more friendly” towards the people of Sarawak and Sabah.

“This is what we expect of you. You should treat Sarawak and Sabah as equal partners in the Federation, as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report,” he said.

He said the party was shocked and angered by the decision to transfer the nine police personnel to the state, saying it was insensitive and something that Sarawakians found “repugnant and unacceptable”.

“We are not happy and are indeed angry that the police are treating Sarawak and Sabah as dumping grounds for problematic people from Peninsular Malaysia,” Ting said.

According to media reports, the nine police personnel ranked from constables to sub-inspectors are being investigated for extortion related to a narcotics case.

Ting said SUPP, as the oldest party in the state, had a common belief that police officers are supposed to protect the people and uphold the law at all times.

He said the people of Sarawak and Sabah rejected the idea of problematic police personnel being sent to the two states “as there is always a risk of them bringing or introducing their ‘business’ in both states”.

“The nine personnel should be suspended immediately, and if they have not been suspended, for investigation to be conducted properly, and not being transferred to Sarawak and Sabah.

“We must remember that no one is above the law. If there is sufficient evidence, charge them in the court of law,” he said.

According to a press statement from the State Secretary’s office, none of the nine problematic cops have yet to report for duty in Sarawak.