Three arrested for transporting illegal immigrants in Serian

KUCHING (Aug 3): Three male suspects were arrested separately after they were caught transporting illegal immigrants in Serian between Aug 1 and 2.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said police also detained 26 illegal immigrants aged between one and 42.

“All three suspects are believed to be the transporters of these illegal immigrants who had entered the country through one of the Jalan Tikus (illegal pathways),” said Aswandy in a press statement today.

He said the first suspect was arrested at around 11.15pm on Aug 1 by a roadside at Kampung Tangga, Jalan Serian-Tebedu after he was found to be transporting seven illegal immigrants inside his multi-purpose vehicle.

“At the same location, police also arrested another male suspect when he was found to be transporting ten illegal immigrants,” he added.

Aswandy said the third suspect was arrested near a petrol station in Serian at 12.10am on Aug 2 after he was found to be transporting nine illegal immigrants.

All three cases are being investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/1963.