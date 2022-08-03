Transfer of ‘problematic’ cops to Sabah, Sarawak receives more criticism

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 3): Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (Sabah Star) joins a Sabah opposition lawmaker in criticising the federal authorities for transferring ‘problematic’ cops to the Borneo states.

Its Vice President, Kenny Chua, said the issue about the transfer of the police officers who are being investigated for extortion has only confirmed what Sabahans and Sarawakians believe to have been practiced for so long.

“For so long, Sabahans and Sarawakians believe that our states are dumping grounds for problematic federal government servants including those men and women in uniform from Peninsular Malaysia.

“The announcement that the nine cops have been transferred to Sabah and Sarawak only confirms their belief. It begs the question: is this their perception of Sabah and Sarawak? That we’re just a dumping ground for government servants with disciplinary issues?” he asked in a statement.

Kota Belud member of parliament Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis was reported to be fuming over the transfer of the nine police officers to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Stop treating us like this,” she was quoted saying in Parliament on Tuesday.

Isnaraissah had said that Sabah and Sarawak should not be treated as “dumping grounds” for problematic officers.

This came after Deputy Selangor Police Chief S Sasikala Devi reported that the nine cops who were being investigated for alleged extortion of a businessman in Gombak over a drug possession case, have all been transferred to work in Sabah and Sarawak.

Chua said the people in the Borneo states are very unhappy with such a treatment.

“These are problematic persons who are still under investigation as reported in the news. How can we be sure they would serve their duties as cops with integrity and honesty during their posting in our beloved states?” he asked.

He said people want to know if this has been the practice by all other federal authorities and departments as well.

Chua also said that it is high time the state government needs to have its own screening mechanism of federal government servants from Peninsular Malaysia working in Sabah.

“We want to be able to conduct our own background check. Ideally, it’s best to fill all the federal posts including federal authorities in Sabah and Sarawak by Sabahans and Sarawakians,” he said.