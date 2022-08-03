Transfer of rogue cops to S’wak due to state’s ‘good track record’, says Dennis

KUCHING (Aug 3): Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau believes Selangor police’s decision to transfer nine personnel facing disciplinary action to Sarawak was due to the state’s high integrity and disciplined working environment.

He opined that due consideration had probably been made before Selangor police decided to make such a move as the affected personnel are still under probe for alleged extortion.

“I have a different opinion contrary to what people say that bad people are sent to Sabah and Sarawak. I look at it from a different angle. There could be a good track record that whoever were sent to Sabah and Sarawak in this situation; they were properly handled.

“I believe the committee that sent them to Sarawak must have got a very good reason. Not because Sarawak is seen as a garbage bin. I don’t see it that way,” he said.

To a question, he concurred the nine police personnel should be confined to doing desk jobs.

Dennis was asked to respond to news reports on nine policemen from the Peninsula who have been transferred to Sabah and Sarawak and who are now being probed for allegedly extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor over drug possession.

Sinar Harian cited Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S Sasikala Devi as saying the affected personnel, ranked from constable to sub-inspector, had been relocated to several police stations and divisions in the two states while a thorough investigation is carried out.

Meanwhile, Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang said such rotten apples are not welcomed especially if they are to be transferred to his constituency, in the rural and interior area.

“Firstly, let’s put things in the right perspective. Why is Sarawak, and for that matter, Sabah, been used to throw away rotten apples?

“Sarawak, with its huge and challenging geographical terrain should be administered by the best government officers, especially law enforcement officers from the federal (government) to serve the people here, and not rotten apples,” he said.

Liwan, who is also Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication, questioned why these nine policemen probed for an extortion case were posted to Sarawak.

He opined that the nine policemen should be dismissed for their alleged crimes, instead of being allowed to roam around freely in Sarawak and Sabah.

“It is enough that, often times, those banished to Sarawak under the Restricted Residence have created suspicion and uneasiness among the local people, and now they are posting rotten apples to Sarawak.

“Sarawak is not a rubbish dump site,” Liwan said.