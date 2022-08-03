Veterans seek corporate donations for Heroes Day Appeal Fund

SIBU (Aug 3): The Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) has appealed to corporate bodies and companies to donate to the Heroes Day Appeal Fund.

Sarawak president Jimbau Galau said the funds collected would be used for the welfare of former soldiers and their families.

“Hopefully the call for more donations will receive a good response from the corporate bodies and companies,” he said.

Jimbau said the fund, which began in the 1950s, seeks to show the people’s appreciation for the services of the armed forces.

PVATM Malaysia president Datuk Sharudin Omar said there are 8,800 association members in Sarawak and 22 PVATM branches across the state.

He said PVATM is responsible for looking after the welfare of every member who needs help in Sarawak.

“Therefore, we hope that with the launch of the warrior’s fund, we can encourage donors to contribute to this fund and we can provide assistance to the military veterans in need,” he said.

“They were in charge of maintaining peace and stability, regardless of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, or Sarawak.”

He added PVATM will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, while the Sarawak branch will mark its 64th anniversary.

The Heroes Day Appeal Fund was launched by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at his residence in Kuching yesterday.