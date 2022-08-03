Wan Junaidi: MACC looking into claims Bersatu ministers allegedly misappropriated ex-party Umno’s funds

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is reviewing claims that ministers had allegedly misappropriated funds while still with their former party, Umno, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

In a parliamentary written reply dated yesterday, he confirmed that one minister and two deputy ministers, now with Bersatu, are currently under review.

“This issue is currently being reviewed by the MACC for investigation and cannot reveal any details,” Wan Junaidi, who is also in charge of Law and Parliament in the Prime Minister’s Department, was quoted as saying by English daily The Star.

The parliamentary reply was in response to a question posed by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh in relation to three ministers, namely Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, and Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

On June 28, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told the High Court that three MPs who were the first to leave his party after the 14th general election in 2018 possibly wanted to “save themselves” from alleged graft investigations.

In his testimony, Ahmad Zahid alleged that Mas Ermieyati, who is the Masjid Tanah MP, had misused funds that were meant for Puteri Umno.

He also claimed in court that Jeli lawmaker Mustapa, who was tasked with leading the Kelantan Umno machinery, had been given RM30 million to bring voters in the Klang Valley back to the state but that the funds were used for other things.

The Star, however, reported that both Mas Ermieyati and Mustapa have denied the allegations. – Malay Mail