281 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 4): Sabah recorded 281 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with all the districts reported infections in the past 24 hours, except Tongod.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 11 districts recorded increasing numbers, while 13 districts recorded a decrease.

“Among the districts that recorded higher cases compared to the previous day were Penampang with 38 cases (+14), Tawau 18 (+6), Beaufort 14 (+6) and Kunak 6 (+6).

“Kota Kinabalu recorded 68 cases (-16), Lahad Datu 4 cases (-8), Tawau 18 cases (-4) and Keningau 4 cases (-3),” he said.

A total of 276 of the 281 cases recorded on Thursday are in Category 1 and Category 2, one case in Category 3 and four cases in Category 4.