‘At Adau’ to perform at SJFS’ ‘Rhythm and Colour: The Family Celebrates!’ concert

KUCHING (Aug 4): Award-winning band ‘At Adau’ will be performing at St Joseph’s Family of Schools’ (SJFS) ‘Rhythm and Colour: The Family Celebrates!’ concert this Saturday to help raise funds for the school’s new building.

The experimental world music band, known for its blend of modern and traditional music using different instruments from around the world, has achieved international recognition since its formation in 2014.

At Adau needs no introduction as their performances are a regular highlight in both local and international music festivals.

Band member Meldrick Bob Udos, who plays the djembe, drum, cajon and percussion, said they are thrilled to be part of the event and looked forward to showcasing their performance to the audience, particularly youths, to show them how important music is.

“Music is a perfect tool to create a positive vibe and creativity can create stories,” he said.

He also encouraged young performers to keep up their good work and hoped they would be able to try and think outside the box and not limit themselves when performing.

“Music has no boundaries. Every part of music that you play is a form of art,” he said.

Meanwhile, the event music director Benedict Lo thanked At Adau for taking the time to be part of this charity event.

“The band’s performance will be a learning experience for the budding young student performers,” he said and hoped that there will be more collaborations in the near future.

‘Rhythm and Colour: The Family Celebrates!’ will be staged on Aug 5 and 6 from 7.30pm at The Atrium of St Joseph’s Private Secondary School.

Tickets have been sold out but those interested may watch it free via the ‘Rhythm and Colour’ website at https://sites.google.com/stjosephkuching.edu.my/rhythmandcolour2022/home.

Those who wish to contribute to the schools’ building fund can still do so via online payment platforms such as SPay, DuitNow or Simply Giving which have been made available on the same website.