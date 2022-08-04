Builders rap oil firms over high prices of diesel, bulk bitumen

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 4): Sabah Builders Association (SBA) president Henry Tsen voiced his grave concern over the prevailing high prices of industrial diesel and bulk bitumen despite the recent re-tread of crude oil price (West Texas Index) to between circa USD95 to USD100 from a high of USD120 in March and June this year.

Tsen in a statement on Thursday pointed out that the prices now stand at approximately RM4.50 per litre for industrial diesel and RM3,265 per tonne ex-Sepanggar Port depot for bulk bitumen respectively.

“SBA takes oil companies to task over excessive profiteering at the expenses of road and infrastructure contractors who are struggling to complete their projects awarded to them before 2022, especially for State Government-funded and private sector projects which do not have the VOP clause in their contracts.

“If the situation prevails, there is a likely possibility that many of them will close shop resulting in projects being abandoned,” he lamented.

Tsen said it must be noted that although industrial diesel price had already dropped from an exorbitant high of RM5.20 on March 11 this year to RM4.20 a week later, SBA opined that today prices at RM4.50 is still high.

Pertaining bulk bitumen which is a by-product of oil refinery plant, the question is why is the price keeps going up from RM2,230 in October last year to RM2,580 in March this year, he asked, adding that the current price is now RM3,300 per ton.

This constitutes an increase of almost 50 per cent and thus causing a steep hike in price of Premix causing heavy loss to contractors in carrying out asphaltic concrete pavement works, Tsen lamented.

He suggested that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affair Ministry and MyCC step in to check the pricing mechanism practised by oil companies.

Action should be taken to prevent any excessive profiteering, he said.

On another note, SBA lauded the Federal Government for the swift action of adding 11 more items of building materials to the previous four items to the Variation of Price (VOP) clause to help contractors in facing the rising price of building materials.

“SBA urges the Sabah Government to emulate the caring attitude of the Federal Government and to introduce the VOP clause to State-funded projects soonest,” he said.