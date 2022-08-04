Cook freed from cannabis trafficking charge

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 4): A cook was freed by the High Court here on Thursday from a charge of trafficking in 7,158.6 grams of cannabis, two years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Amelati Parnell acquitted and discharged Mohd Hafeez Md Din, 28, without calling for his defence.

In her reserved ruling, the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Mohd Hafeez who was accused of committing the offence at a condominium at Jalan Bundusan on August 6, 2020.

The charge was under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act.

The prosecution had called 17 witnesses to testify against Mohd Hafeez.

He was represented by counsel Ram Singh, Kimberly Ye and Chen Wen Jye.

The same court sentenced a man to 12 years’ jail plus 10 strokes of the rattan for possessing 50.97 grams of syabu.

Amelati imposed the sentence on Faiz Abu Imbin, 26, after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge offered by the prosecution under Section 12(2), punishable under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Faiz admitted to committing the offence at Jalan Tuaran Bypass in Manggatal on June 17, 2020.

Previously, the accused was charged under Section 39B(1)(a), punishable under Section 39B(2), both of the same Act.

The court ordered the accused, who was defended by counsel Nelson W. Angang, to serve his jail sentence from the date of his arrest.