‘Customer’ steals two bottles of whiskey from shop

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 4): Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole two bottles of whiskey from a shop at Commercial 88 here late last month.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the shop owner only realised the theft after reviewing the CCTV footage on July 28.

“The incident allegedly took place at around 1pm when an unknown man entered the shop acting as a customer.

“From the CCTV installed inside the shop, the suspect was seen taking two bottles of whiskey from the shelf and hiding them under his shirt before he casually walked out from the premises,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Mohd Zaidi said police investigation revealed the stolen alcoholic drinks were Louis Chevallier XO (750ml) and Larsen XO Reserve.

Police are looking for the suspect and the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Zaidi urged anyone with information of the case to come forward to assist in investigation.