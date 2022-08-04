Drainage system upgrading project at Jalan Field Force officially started

KUCHING (Aug 4): The construction of a drainage system upgrading project at Jalan Field Force in Batu Kawa has officially started.

According to a press statement, the project, which cost more than RM12 million, is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Upon completion, this will not only improve the existing poor drainage system but the upgraded system will also be able to comfortably cope with the increasing housing development in the area.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was briefed by Sarawak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) deputy director Law Wee on the project today.

The latter also handed over the project contract to Hock Seng Lee (HSL) executive director Tony Yu Yuong Wee.

Also present were political secretary to the Premier Tan Kai and SUPP Batu Kawa branch chairman Lim Ah Ted.

Jalan Field Force is an area with rapid housing development and has witnessed an increased population growth in recent years.

As such, the original drainage system, especially with the current mud ditches, will not be able to cope with the large amount of dispersed water.

At the request of residents and through DID’s research, planning, application for development plans and conducting of tender procedures, Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, had successfully obtained the project’s approval under the 12 Malaysia Plan (12MP).

According to DID’s project development briefing, the main drainage system for Jalan Field Force is 1.2 km-long, and there are two drainage systems that are linked to the lane as well.

In view of this, the department had estimated a nearly 2km improved drainage system for an overall improvement and enhancement to the area under this development project.

Apart from that, a section of Jalan Field Force pavement will also be raised in height, in order to ensure that the pavement of the entire road is on a flat level.

At the briefing, Dr Sim, who is also the elected representative for Batu Kawa, reminded the contractor to perform their duties and to be responsible and timely so as to complete the project at the set quality standards as well as to meet all the other requirements as set up by the overseeing authority.

Meanwhile, under the 12MP, Dr Sim has obtained seven major development projects for Batu Kawa constituency.

Besides the improvement of drainage system at Jalan Field Force, the other projects included the improvement of drainage system at Lorong 1C and 3; improvement of drainage system at Sg Moyan; improvement of drainage system at Sg Surih; improvement of drainage system at Jalan Ketitir; improvement of drainage system at RPR area and riverbank rehabilitation works at Kampung Sinar Budi Lama.