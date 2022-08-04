Everything to gain for if S’wak govt reclaims education autonomy, says former Miri mayor

MIRI (Aug 4): Former Miri mayor Datuk Lawrence Lai believes there is a good prospect for Sarawak to build its own science and technology university and for it to progress much further if the state government continues to reclaim its autonomy on education.

“Science and technology are the way forward, and that is why Sarawak is now exploring other revenues, through new green economy approach.

“Thus, we should have our own science and technology university so that our children will be able to pursue their tertiary studies locally, and for the state to produce more technology and skill-based manpower, designed to suit the needs of the local industries,” he told the Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Citing the state government’s development plan of going into science and modern technology, he reiterated that it would not pose much problem for the state to further enhance its science and technology education by using the English language.

“To access the latest technology and science knowledge in the world, literacy in the English language is very important, and Sarawakians have no problem using English language in administration and communication,” he said.