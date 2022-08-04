Fire razes workers’ quarters in Sg Taniku estate, all occupants escape unhurt

MIRI (Aug 4): Two blocks of workers’ quarters in an estate at Sungai Taniku near here were totally destroyed in a fire at around 1am today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said they received a distress call on the fire at 1.28am and a team of eight firefighters from Lopeng station was rushed to the scene, located about 25 kilometres (km) from the station.

“Upon arrival, the Bomba team found two blocks of workers’ quarters – six units in each block have been 100 per cent destroyed by fire.

“Fortunately, all 29 occupants managed to escape unhurt during the incident,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 4.26am.

Ahmad Nizam said investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.