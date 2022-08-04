Gerald Rentap: Weightlifting should be reinstated as M’sia’s high performance sports

KUCHING (Aug 4): Weightlifting should have been reinstated as a high performance sport in the country a long time ago, opined Sarawak Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

“Why is it only that only when our weightlifters win gold medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham that the federal Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu can comment and support the sport?” he asked.

Weightlifting was among three sports dropped from the high performance sports programme in 2017, together with sepak takraw and taekwondo due to their poor performance and doping issues.

“As the vice-president of the Malaysian Weightlifting Association (PABM), I’m not happy with the Ministry’s and National Sports Council’s (MSN) lackadaisical treatment of the sport.

“Our (PABM) president Datuk Ayub Rahmat took it to ban weightlifting from competitions in 2017 due to doping issues of athletes under MSN’s watch.

“PABM revamped the national squad in 2022 and chose these Commonwealth Games gold medal winners to perform for the games. Where was the minister?” he asked.

“If Pandelela (Rinong Pamg) wins gold, God willing, is he going to reinstate women’s diving in Sukma?

“Whatever he has announced should have been done long ago,” he added.

Gerald was responding to remarks made by Ahmad Faizal on Monday that the success of weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games could see the sport reinstated in the list of high performance sports.

“I believe that the National Sports Council will give weightlifting the necessary attention and be reinstated in the High-Performance Sports Programme,” Ahmad Faizal told reporters.

“We are in dire need of good training facilities and equipment, and we also need the Ministry of Education to allow us to train and use their facilities for development of the sport.

“We also need weightlifting to be part of the sports in Majlis Sukan Sekolah Malaysia (MSSM). We need exposure.

“I will wait and see if he will deliver his promise. Sports is for all and not to be politicised,” Gerald stressed.