Have mechanism to relay early information, Dr Hazland tells airspace monitoring agencies

KUCHING (Aug 4): Agencies tasked with monitoring activities or phenomena in Malaysian airspace need to have a certain mechanism to relay early information on any incidents that occurred in space to parties concerned, said Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability said such effort was crucial so as the information obtained earlier can be disseminated immediately to the people through the media, particularly social media.

“This will enable the people to prepare themselves and be ready to evacuate to a safe place in the event that there is an incident in space that may hurtle towards the Earth,” he said in a statement.

He was responding to the recent incident on Sunday (July 31) where rocket debris suspected to belong to the Chinese Long March 5B rocket had entered Malaysian airspace and landed in Bintulu and Miri.

Dr Hazland said although the incident was unavoidable or difficult to control, efforts must be made to prevent such cases from creating anxiety among the people, causing casualties or damages to properties.

He pointed out that the anxiety from people, especially those in Sarawak, arose because they were not informed in advance on the incident.

“Although many residents felt excited and lucky to be able to witness the bright objects, which they had initially believed were meteors, streaking across the night sky here on Sunday, many were also concerned that the incident could have caused a major disaster for the environment and public safety,” he said.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation on Tuesday (Aug 2) said it will consider taking actions based on local law and an international space-related treaty over the suspected rocket debris that landed in Bintulu and Miri.

It said in a statement that reports of the investigation and analysis of the suspected rocket debris would be shared once completed and actions would be considered in line with the Malaysian Space Board Act 2022 and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs international treaty.

The Chinese Long March 5B rocket was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft launch site on July 24 to send the 23,000kg Wentian module to the Tiangong Space Station.