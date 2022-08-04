Health DG: Abolition of requirement to fill in traveller’s card in MySejahtera app is for citizens, non-citizens

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): The abolition of the requirement to fill in and complete the traveller’s card feature in the MySejahtera application is applicable to all citizen and non-citizen travellers, regardless of their vaccination status, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, he said vaccination requirements were still subject to the airline’s regulations.

“Pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests as well as quarantine orders are also no longer required.

“However, symptom monitoring activities among travellers at all international points of entry (PMA) in Malaysia will continue and be improved,” he said in a statement today.

Previously, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the relaxation, which is aimed at simplifying the entry procedure for travellers to Malaysia, was decided due to the current state of the health system, which is at a good and controlled level.

Elaborating further, Dr Noor Hisham said on arrival, if the traveller is detected to have a fever through the thermal scanner or found to be unwell, they will be referred for re-examination by the health department.

“After a health assessment is made and if there is a case of suspected illness due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19, monkeypox, MERS-CoV or others, the traveller will be referred to a nearby health facility for further check-up and treatment.

“All newly arrived travellers from abroad are advised to practice self-health status monitoring, comply with the set standard operating procedures (SOP) and go to a nearby health facility for examination if unwell,” he said.

If there are any problems, please refer to the MySejahtera website at https://mysejahtera.moh.gov.my/ms/ or contact our interactive help desk, he added. – Bernama