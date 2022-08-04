IGP: PDRM to review decision to transfer cops under probe to Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 4): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will review its decision to transfer nine policemen who are being probed for allegedly extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor to Sabah and Sarawak.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said he is aware of the issue and the PDRM’s Management Department will take further action in regards to this matter.

“PDRM is aware of this matter and I have instructed the Management Department to take further action to review this issue.

“We are also grateful for the feedback provided by the Sabah and Sarawak governments in regards to this matter and any information regarding this issue will be channelled through the PDRM Corporate Communications Unit,” he said during a joint press conference on the ‘Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah’ by the Royal Malaysia Police, Perhilitan and Malaysian Royal Customs Department at Magellan Sutera Resort here.

Acryl Sani however said based on their record, none of the nine policemen have been transferred either to Sarawak or Sabah.

The uproar over the transfers came after Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi was quoted by Sinar Harian on Tuesday as saying that nine policemen ranked from constable to sub-inspector, who are under probe for allegedly extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor over a drug-related case, had been transferred to several police stations and divisions in Sarawak and Sabah pending a thorough investigation.

“The investigation on all aspects is on-going and I have directed the Selangor police not to compromise with personnel and officers involved in any crime,” Sasikala said in a special interview with the Malay daily.

The nine were all arrested on July 29 at the Gombak district police headquarters following a police report lodged by the 32-year-old businessman on July 26, and are being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in a statement yesterday said he will be seeking an explanation from the Selangor police with regards to the transfer.

He said this was a serious matter as it was done without first getting the views of the Sabah government.

Hajiji, who is Sabah Security Committee chairman, said Bukit Aman should have informed and discussed the matter with him first before making such a decision.

“I take this matter seriously even though the action may be a procedure or disciplinary action taken by the relevant department against their members,” said Hajiji, who is currently performing umrah.

Many Sabahan leaders from both government and opposition had voiced out their anger as well as disappointment over the state being treated as a ‘dumping’ ground’ for problematic police personnel.

Kota Belud member of parliament Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis was the first Sabahan leader to have expressed anger over the transfer of the nine police officers to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Stop treating us like this,” she was quoted saying in Parliament on Tuesday.

Isnaraissah had said that Sabah and Sarawak should not be treated as “dumping grounds” for problematic officers.