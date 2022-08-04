Kuching court fines Selangor man RM3,000 for possessing meth

KUCHING (Aug 4): A man was fined RM3,000 in default four months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for possessing methamphetamine.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against 47-year-old Khairummuzammil Azwan A. Rahim who hails from Selangor after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine of not exceeding RM100,000 or an imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Khairummuzammil Azwan committed the offence on June 8 this year in a room of a shop house at Everbright Estate near Jalan Batu Kawa here around 9.30am.

Based on the facts of the case, the police team conducted a raid at the premises and arrested the accused who was suspected with drug-related activity.

During the inspection, the police found a small white plastic container which had a transparent plastic packet inside containing crystal lumps, suspected to be methamphetamine on the floor of the room.

A chemist report dated July 15, 2022, confirmed that the packet contained 0.06 grammes of methamphetamine, which is listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The case was prosecuted by prosecuting officer Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the accused was not represented by a counsel.