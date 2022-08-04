MetMalaysia issues bad weather advisory for northern Sarawak, west Sabah, Labuan from Aug 6-9

MIRI (Aug 4): Heavy rains, accompanied with thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to hit northern Sarawak, west Sabah and Labuan from Aug 6-9, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in an advisory issued on its website at 2pm today.

MetMalaysia said based on analysis of the Malaysian Weather Research and Forecasting Model, European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and Global Forecast System, a low-pressure weather system in the western part of the Philippines is moving towards Vietnam from Aug 6-8, which could potentially bring about stormy weather.

“This situation potentially brings about strong winds that can cause storm lines, resulting in heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds in northern Sarawak (Bintulu, Miri and Limbang), west of Sabah, and Labuan from Aug 6-8,” it said.

It added that warnings on strong winds and rough seas for first and second categories have also been issued in the South China Sea effective from Aug 6-9.

“The public is advised to always refer to MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my, or download the myCuaca app for the latest and accurate information,” it said.