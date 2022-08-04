Missing elderly woman in Betong found safe

KUCHING (Aug 4): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the missing 75-year-old woman near Sungai Pengerit Layar in Betong has ended after she was found today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said that Singar Dunggou was found by the Bomba’s K9 unit Daisy and her handler Dominic Bahong at 3.15pm.

She was found conscious but in a weak state on a hill some 300 metres from the Bomba’s temporary command post.

Singar, who suffered some minor cuts to her body, was given first-aid treatment by the Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services before she was sent to Betong Hospital for further treatment.

She was reported missing by family members yesterday after failing to return home from her farm, which had prompted a search by rescuers from the Betong fire station together with the Malaysia Civil Defence Department, the police and 40 villagers.

The SAR operation yesterday was conducted by two groups with the first group searching along the Sungai Pasan bridge up to Nanga Sungai Pasan while the second group was mobilised to search from Rumah Panjang Mara up to the Sungai Penerit bridge.

Today, the SAR operation was conducted in three groups who fanned out along the riverbanks as well as towards an oil palm plantation within a 1km radius.

It was also revealed that the victim is from Rumah Panjang Rokayah Anak Wilson Dunggau Melanjan Spak Layar in Betong.