More manpower to investigate wildlife crimes



KOTA KINABALU (Aug 4): The government has approved 50 new posts for the Wildlife Crime Bureau (WCB) to investigate crimes related to wildlife, especially syndicates involved in wildlife smuggling and trade in the country.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) appreciated the approval that was sealed in mid-July last year and the establishment of this new unit will have an effective impact in the country’s fight against wildlife-related crimes.

“With the establishment of WCB, we hope more will be aware of the importance to fight wildlife crime and continue to protect wildlife and its habitat.

“The new unit would be placed under the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA).

“We will assist the Wildlife and National Parks Department (PERHILTAN) to investigate syndicates involved in wildlife smuggling and trade,” he said during a joint press conference on the Operasi Bersepadu Khazana (OBK) at Magellan Sutera Resort here on Thursday.

The OBK meeting involved the Royal Malaysian Police, Wildlife and National Parks Department Director General Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, and Malaysian Customs Department Director General Datuk Zazuli Johan.

Acryl said enforcement operation will increase based on OBK statistics which recorded 60 cases and 97 arrests involving RM3,831,987.30 of confiscated items for the period of January till July this year, as compared to 30 cases and 29 arrests involving RM537,490 worth of confiscated items for the same period last year.

“We believe we are able to maintain this momentum through the continuous effort and support of Sustainable Development Goals according to the 2030 Agenda, in the preservation and conservation of national treasures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Kadir said 115 officers and members from PERHILTAN will be assigned throughout the country to combat wildlife related criminal activities in accordance with the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

He said since OBK was implemented in 2019, they have opened 212 investigation papers involving 399 arrests, while 1,650 illegal animal traps have been destroyed.

Zazuli also said that the Customs Department had also confiscated elephant tusks, rhinoceros horns and pangolin scales, totaling RM73 million during OBK raid on July 12 this year.