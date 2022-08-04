PBDSB suggests different faiths set up own religious universities in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 4): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has called on different faiths in Sarawak to set up their own religious universities in the state.

Its president Bobby William made this call following a proposal by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) to set up an Islamic university in the state within the next three to five years.

“The proposal by MIS to set up Sarawak’s own Islamic university is commendable and in line with that, other religious organisations should follow the MIS footsteps,” he said in a press statement today.

Bobby, however, suggested that in order to promote religious harmony, all such universities should be state-funded and open to everyone, regardless of their religion or beliefs.

“The promotion of inter-religious knowledge, understanding, and acceptance is synonymous with the Sarawakian way of life, and universities, whether they are publicly or privately funded, must benefit all segments of Sarawakian society and not be the privilege of any single one.

“The setting up of these universities will enable moral values and principles to be inculcated amongst students. After all, all major religions promote fairness, equality, justice and human rights, which are consonant with the religious values of equality in human dignity and rights,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Bobby said the government should not neglect any faith or religious needs and their sensitivities.

He pointed out that fairness in policy implementation should be delivered to the people to prevent ill feelings and discontent among the people in Sarawak, which has no official religion.

In this respect, Bobby said the government should consider upgrading religious or theological schools and seminaries to university status like the Methodist Theological School (MTS) in Sibu, established in 1954 and accredited by the Association For Theological Education in South East Asia.

MTS, he said, offers programmes such as Licentiate of Theology, Bachelor of Theology, Bachelor of Divinity, and Master of Divinity.

He said other religious institutions that should be upgraded to universities are St Peter’s College Seminary in Kuching and Malaysia Evangelical College (MEC) in Miri.

He said MEC provides accredited programmes such as Certificate in Child Studies, Diploma in Theology, Bachelor of Theology, Master of Ministry, and Master of Christian Studies.