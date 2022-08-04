Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident at Jalan Sibu-Durin

SIBU (Aug 4): A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident at Jalan Sibu-Durin at about 11.36am Wednesday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

“Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene from serious head and body injuries.”

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Eye-witnesses with information on the accident are urged to contact Inspector Din Jumit at 013-8297707.