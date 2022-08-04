Pitas children risking their lives to go to school

KOTA KINABALU: A video of school children in Pitas risking their lives by crossing the fast-flowing Bengkoka river in a ‘perahu’ (small wooden boat) to go to school has gone viral on the social media.

The video, posted on ‘Berita Ehwal Semasa & Politik Terkini’ Facebook page on Wednesday, received mixed reactions from netizens who were worried about the children’s safety.

It is believed that the video, which has been viewed for more than 10,000 times, was taken earlier this week at Kampung Mangkabusu in Pitas — one of the poorest districts in Malaysia, by a villager there.

The Borneo Post contacted the village’s former community development and security committee (JKKK) chairman, Maratim Majungkat, who is taking turn to send the children in the small wooden boat with other parents to ensure they will not miss their examination.

“I’m the person in the video, handling the perahu. We take turns to send 26 children to the school, SK Mandurian across the river every morning and bringing them back home in the afternoon.

“This has been happening since our suspension bridge was completely destroyed on Dec 12 last year due to the flood.

“There are two perahu in this village. This perahu is used for transporting 26 primary schoolchildren aged six to 12 while the other one is located upstream. There are 15 children there,” he said.

The small wooden boat can only carry three to four children per trip and only an adult can be in it.

According to Maratim, during the rainy season, the children will not be attending school as the water at Bengkoka river will be flowing very fast.

This year, a 12-year-old child was found drowned in the river after going missing for seven days.

“The weather is not that good recently but we have to let them go to school because it is their exam week. Most of us here are farmers with no steady income. Education is the only way for us to ensure that our children have a better living standard.

“There is a hostel in the school that was completed three years ago but we were told that the building is not safe. That is why this is still happening here,” he said.

When asked about the situation of his village, Maratim said the villagers are still living in a poor condition without electricity supply and asphalt road.

He hoped that his village can be provided with facilities such as good road and electricity supply just like the ones that are being enjoyed by the surrounding villages Kampung Nibang and Kampung Bambangan.

“There are three basic infrastructure facilities that we badly need here namely suspension bridge, asphalt road and electricity,” he added.

Not far from Kg Mangkabusu, the school children of SK Dandun are also facing the same problem.

The suspension bridge in Kampung Dandun was destroyed in February this year, forcing children from Kampung Bilangau Besar, Kampung Sapatalang and Kampung Salungkapit to cross the longest river in Pitas district via small wooden boat.

The village chief of Kg Bilangau Besar, Eddword Upak, is hoping there is a special allocation to rebuild the bridge as soon as possible.

“Bengkoka river is very dangerous. There are times when the water level rises without any warning because we cannot predict the weather upstream.

“It is also normal for us to see crocodile in this area. It is not safe at all,” he added.

Kampung Dandun is under Bengkoka, the new state constituency while Kampung Mangkabusu is under Pitas.

Both Bengkoka and Pitas are under the Kudat parliamentary constituency.