Premier: Sarawak accepts only policemen with high integrity, free of any criminal probe

MIRI (Aug 4): Sarawak accepts only officers and policemen with high integrity and are free of any criminal investigation to be stationed in the state and rejects problematic ones, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We have issued a statement from the State Secretary’s Office, that is the Sarawak government’s position, the statement is clear,” the Premier said when met by the media at a press conference after inaugurating the Limbang Museum on the banks of the Limbang River near here today.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; federal Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah; Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail; Batu Danau assemblyman Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang; State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Limbang Resident Sebi Abang.

On Wednesday, the State Secretary’s Office in a statement said while the Sarawak government welcomes the efforts of the police to increase the number of its personnel to strengthen security in the state, it hoped that only officers and personnel of high integrity and free of any criminal investigation are deployed.

The statement was issued following a Sinar Harian report on Tuesday quoting Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S Sasikala Devi as saying that nine policemen ranked from constable to sub-inspector, who are under probe for allegedly extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor over drug-related case, had been transferred to several police stations and divisions in Sarawak and Sabah pending a thorough investigation.

“The investigation on all aspects is on-going and I have directed the Selangor police not to compromise with personnel and officers involved in any crime,” Sasikala said in a special interview with the Malay daily.

The nine were all arrested on July 29 at the Gombak district police headquarters following a police report lodged by the 32-year-old businessman on July 26, and are being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code.