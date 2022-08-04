Premier: Sarawak to use sovereign wealth fund management of 3 countries as model

MIRI (Aug 4): The best practices in sovereign wealth fund management in three countries will be the model for Sarawak to set up its own investment fund.

This is aimed at ensuring the success of the state-owned investment fund for the wellbeing of future generations, where free university education can be provided in the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government is looking at and studying the sovereign fund management of Norway where its economy is natural resources-based, Singapore which is without natural resources, and United Kingdom which has a global perspective.

“My wish is one day, Sarawakians can enjoy free university education,” he said on his 72nd birthday in Limbang while officiating at the opening ceremony of Limbang Museum and the soft launch of the overhead bridge at Limbang Esplanade today.

He believes it is doable for Sarawak as it has capable and trainable people of integrity.

Also present at the function were his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, federal Deputy Minister of Rural Development II Datuk Hasbi Habibolah, Batu Danau assemblyman Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang and other dignitaries.

The proposal for the establishment of Sarawak Sovereign Fund will be tabled in the next State Legislative Assembly sitting.

On another matter, the premier said that he was being fair to all regions in the state and not favouring his birthplace (Limbang), pointing out that regional development agencies had been set up from the north to the southern part of the state.

“This is bottom-up and the respective agencies such as Northern Region Development Agency, Highland Development Agency to Samarahan or Betong are allocated RM1.5 billion funds each under this decentralisation development approach,” he said.

Abang Johari was elated that he was able to be back in Limbang where he was born 72 years ago and see the progress made since his appointment as chief minister and now premier of Sarawak after taking over from the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

It was a happy coincidence that the museum upgrading committee identified the former tennis court as suitable site for the museum although Abang Johari kept quiet that it was also the exact site of the old Limbang district officer’s quarters where they lived when his father was serving as the district officer there.

“I moved back to Kuching after nine months but was so sickly that I almost died, and this prompted some elderly folks in Limbang to suggest to my dad to change my name by adding Zohari to Abdul Rahman and I have been healthy since then,” he related.

Limbang Museum will be an important reference point for the locals, researchers and visitors.

“It is important for a civilisation to know its history, to know the past, understand the present to plan for the future,” the premier said.

He believed that the museum will have plenty of artefacts due to the rich historical and cultural heritage of the people in Limbang.

The museum is located near the fort which witnessed the Brunei rebellion unfolding here before the British soldiers recaptured Limbang in 1962.