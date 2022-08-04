Sabah to promote health tourism to Indonesians

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 4): The Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry is ready to work with Batik Air to start direct flight routes from Indonesia to Sabah.

Its minister, Datuk Jafry Ariffin, said that in line with the new flight routes, his ministry plans to develop Sabah into a health tourism destination.

Jafry met with Batik Air Chief Executive, Captain Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri and General Manager Muhammad Ariff Abdul Aziz, and several of the airline employees in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Among the flight routes discussed were Pontianak, Balikpapan and Kalimantan.

Jafry added that Sabah has quality health tourism destinations and high class health services.

He also said that he felt confident that this was the right time to target health tourism destinations by promoting the latest facilities offered by hospitals to the Indonesian market.

He said that Sabah must take advantage of health tourism because health tourists have the potential to spend more than ordinary tourists.

Jafry also mentioned that this will enable tourists to explore ‘Nature Healing” concept tourism destinations in Sabah.

“Sabah is famous for its beautiful nature, flora and fauna capable of bringing positive impacts in healing.”