Sarawak cops net 358 for drugs during ‘Ops Tapis Khas’

KUCHING (Aug 4): A total of 358 individuals, 28 of whom are women, were arrested for drug-related activities in Sarawak during the nationwide ‘Ops Tapis Khas’ from July 27-29.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said random checks were carried out on bus drivers, commercial vehicles, and private vehicle owners together with the National Anti-Drug Agency and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) at various locations.

“This operation is to enhance the confidence of the public on our continuous efforts to combat drug-related activities,” he told a press conference here today.

He said 238 of the suspects are being investigated for drug abuse under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

During the operation, checks were also conducted at JPJ weighing stations in Serian and Sibu, which saw 411 vehicles comprising of busses, commercial vehicles, and private vehicles being checked.

“There 12 male suspects, comprising of three lorry drivers, three lorry attendants, and six private vehicle owners, were arrested after they tested positive for drugs,” said Mohd Azman.

In Sarikei, a lorry attendant and two private vehicle drivers also tested positive for drugs and were arrested.

Mohd Azman said the remaining suspects were arrested in drug-prone areas and several residential areas.

“Throughout the operation, we have also arrested four local male suspects who are believed to be drug pushers, aged between 27 and 47 years,” he said.

They are being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

During the operation, police also seized drugs worth more than RM69,600 — 131.4 grammes of syabu, 34 live cannabis plants, 1.85 grammes of cannabis, and 1.5 litres of Ketum juice.

“The most drugs were seized in Sibu, worth RM56,420, followed by Kuching with RM4,970, and Miri with RM4,576,” said Mohd Azman adding that the seized drugs could have been used by 664 drug users.

Between Jan 1 and July 31 this year, the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) arrested 5,491 suspects and seized drugs worth more than RM9 million throughout Sarawak.

Among those at the press conference were Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata and NCID Sarawak head ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah.