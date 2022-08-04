Sarawak State AG’s Chambers still examining anti-party hopping law’s implementation

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Sarawak State Attorney General’s Chambers is still looking at the next steps that should be taken for the implementation of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 on provisions preventing elected representatives from switching parties.

State Attorney General Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid said nothing has been decided so far.

“We have looked into this matter but no decision has been made yet. It is up to the government to decide (whether Sarawak should table it in the State Legislature),” he told reporters after attending a Reference Proceeding at the Kuching Court Complex today.

The Reference Proceeding was held in memory of three top court judges from Sarawak who had passed away.

Talat was commenting on the situation in Sarawak following the passing of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat on July 28 to amend provisions in the Federal Constitution.

On July 30, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president Fadillah Yusof said the Sarawak State Attorney General needs to study the next steps to be taken for the Bill’s implementation in Sarawak.

According to Fadillah, Sarawak already has provisions on the prohibition of party hopping in the State’s Constitution.

However, he said the provision could not be implemented previously because it conflicted with the Federal Constitution.

Under the amendment to the Federal Constitution, an MP who exits a political party and then joins another would cease to be a member of the Dewan Rakyat.

This includes MPs who initially contested under the ticket of a political party but later decided to become independent.