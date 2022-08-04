Search for missing elderly woman in Betong continues

KUCHING (Aug 4): The search and rescue operation (SAR) for the missing 75-year-old woman in Betong continues today, after she had failed to return home from her farm near Sungai Pengerit Layar in Betong since yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the SAR operation today is being conducted by three groups, comprising of rescuers from the Betong fire station, the Malaysia Civil Defence Department, the police and 40 villagers.

The SAR operation today focuses within a 500 metre radius from the Bomba’s temporary command post towards an oil palm plantation, with two other groups searching the riverbank within a 1km radius from the command post.

Also joining in the search today is the Bomba’s K9 unit Daisy to help follow the scent of the victim identified as Singar Dunggou.

Yesterday, the search party was divided into two groups, with the first group searching along the Sungai Pasan bridge up to Nanga Sungai Pasan.

The second group searched from Rumah Panjang Mara up to the Sungai Penerit bridge.