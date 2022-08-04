Show proof Sarawak good at reforming errant cops, PKR tells rep

MIRI (Aug 4): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has called on Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau to show proof that the state has been able to properly handle problematic police personnel.

Its publicity and communications chief Abun Sui said Dennis’ statement defending the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) decision to transfer personnel being probed for extortion to Sabah and Sarawak is off the mark.

Dennis had opined that the decision was due to Sarawak’s high integrity and disciplined working environment.

“Please put the facts right or correct first. Is it true that Sarawak police have a good track record in handling problematic police personnel? Any data to prove that?” Abun questioned in a statement.

He said Dennis was missing the point on the issue that Sarawak should not be treated as a garbage bin where problematic civil servants are relocated to.

“Why Sarawak? This question must be answered and explained to the people of Sarawak before future actions are taken by the police or federal government to send problematic officers to Sarawak,” he said.

Abun added the government should review this policy and not abuse the state’s culture of being hospitable to outsiders.

“A proverb of the Dayak people says, ‘Even if a lost dog comes to a longhouse it would be fed.’ This is how our Sarawak people treat visitors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Roland Dom Mattu, who contested in Mulu as an independent candidate in 2016, opined the issue had be blown out of proportion by politicians.

“The real issue is how many Sarawakians have been recruited by PDRM or into the civil service to serve in Sarawak, as we are seeing more officers from West Malaysia in Sarawak than Sarawakians,” he claimed.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S Sasikala Devi was quoted by Sinar Harian as saying nine personnel, ranked from constable to sub-inspector, who are under probe for allegedly extorting a businessman in Gombak, had been relocated to several police stations and divisions in Sabah and Sarawak while a thorough investigation is carried out.

The State Secretary’s Office has since stated that Bukit Aman would review the transfer of the personnel after agreeing that only those of high integrity and free of criminal investigation would be placed in Sarawak.