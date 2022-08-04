State asked to replace dilapidated Sg Pesu Jelalong bridge

BINTULU (Aug 4): The state government has been called on to replace the dilapidated bridge across Sungai Pesu Jelalong, Tubau in Murum.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Hulu Rajang chief Abun Sui Anyit said the old timber bridge is now unsafe for users.

“This bridge was built by a logging company about 40 years ago and it was still used until the related loggers were awarded provisional leases or state leases for oil palm cultivation now,” Abun said in a statement.

According to him, the bridge is the only way for local residents to cross the river.

He said villagers from the interior of Jelalong need the bridge to travel to Bintulu and Sungai Asap bazaar in Belaga.

“Keadilan Hulu Rajang urges the Sarawak government to build a new, stronger bridge as soon as possible before any untoward incident happens,” he added.