State symphony orchestra performs in Limbang to mark Premier’s birthday

MIRI (Aug 4): Sarawak State Symphony Orchestra (SONS) under the Sarawak Arts Council (MSS) presented a special performance titled “Muzikal Sarawak Harmoni Pemimpin Berjiwa Rakyat Di Sini Lahirnya” for the first time in Limbang last night.

The special performance was held to commemorate Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s 72nd birthday.

Among the artistes invited to perform at the special event were the legendary rock singer Datuk Ramli Sarip, who performed several of his hit songs such as “Teratai”, “Kamelia”, “Doa Buat Kekasih” and “Bukan Kerana Nama”,

Other local singers who also performed included Bob Yusof, Iwan Dasri, Dayangku Fadzilah, Hijrah Yahya and Syafiq.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Jumaani Tuanku Bujang, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Sarawak State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, federal Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Deputy Minister of Modernisation Agriculture And Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang.