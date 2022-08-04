Sun bear movie to be shot in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 4): Renowned Singaporean director Raymond Tan is set to film a RM3 million movie entitled “Sun Bear and I” in Sabah.

Under WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen’s facilitation, Tan has met with relevant government and industry representatives in preparation for the filming.

Hailed from Penang, Tan has been active in filmmaking in Singapore for over a decade. Having two feature films under his belt, “Wayang Boy” and “The Wayang Kids”, Tan is always intrigued by cultural themes and social issues.

His work has received international accolades, including Best Feature in Ojo de Pescado Festival in Chile in 2020.

“Sun Bear and I” is inspired by the real-life story of Dr Wong Siew Te, who dedicates his life saving sun bears from extinction and started the world’s first sun bear conservation centre.

With Guangming Daily reporter Inu Lim as the storywriter, the movie combines the concept of environmental conservation, animal protection and family. The movie will be filmed in Sandakan and auditions will be held locally for the main characters.

Susan, who is Sabah’s Tourism Ambassador, looks forward to the filming of the movie in Sabah.

She believes that the movie will help promote the beautiful natural scenery, including our rich biodiversity, and hospitable people in Sabah.

“The movie features the unlikely friendship formed between a child and a baby sun bear.

“More importantly, it highlights the wildlife and natural beauty in Sabah.”

She said the filming activities in Sabah will not only spur the local economy, but also have spillover effects to other sectors.

In support of the local film industry, Susan has arranged for Tan to meet with relevant government representatives to ensure their planning and preparation work run smoothly.

Tan, Lim and the delegates arrived in Kota Kinabalu on Tuesday and were warmly received by Susan, who is also the president of United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) in a welcoming banquet, which was also attended by Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Satta) president Datuk Seri Winston Liaw, WSG Group director Melissa Wong, renowned local director Katak Chua and others.

Tan said there have been many documentaries made on sun bears, but most children are not interested in watching this type of movie genre.

He believed that making a drama film featuring sun bears may be able to attract younger audience.

The delegates have paid a courtesy call to the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, Mary Malangking, Sabah Wildlife Department officer, Digital and Communications officer to discuss details of the film shoot.

Due to the difficulty in filming a living sun bear and concerns over immature computer-generated imagery (CGI) technology, Tan said the production team had decided to engage United States expertise to combine CGI with mechatronics to create a more realistic-looking sun bear for the movie.

“Hence, the movie will be the collaborative result of an international team comprising Malaysians, Singaporeans and Americans.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment has welcomed the efforts to film the sun bear movie in Sabah, with hopes that the movie will educate the younger generation on environmental conservation, and challenges in striking a balance between the environment and development.

Mary said the government had been actively promoting sustainable practices in the palm oil industry but to ensure palm oil production meets environmental requirements remain a challenging task.

“Our children may not be aware of how palm oil is produced and the challenges the industry poses to the environment.

“Hence, we encourage the filming of this movie in Sabah because it will help enhance the environmental awareness among the younger generation.”

Mary also suggested showcasing the different wildlife species in the movie for the audience to learn more about the biodiversity in Borneo.”

Tan will be heading to Sandakan on Saturday to look at potential filming locations.