The Salvation Army Kuching to hold charity sale on Aug 31

KUCHING (Aug 4): The Salvation Army Kuching will be organising a charity sale on Aug 31 at the Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) from 8am to 12pm to raise funds for the underprivileged.

This marks the first time the event is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army Kuching corps officer and team leader Captain Raymond Aloba hoped that funds raised from the charity sale would enable the charitable organisation to help those in need.

“We hope that with the amount obtained, the work of The Salvation Army in Kuching can be further expanded and more underprivileged people can be assisted,” he said in a statement.

Over 80 stalls will be operating during the charity sale which will be attended by several guests of honour including Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The charity sale will include several associations and corporate partners as well as individuals who have volunteered to contribute their energy and resources to make this event a success.

There will also be special performances from the residents of the homes.

The event will be a day of wholesome family fun for all to enjoy good food and to make purchases for a good and lasting cause.

Since 1959, The Salvation Army Kuching has been caring and sheltering babies and children who were orphaned or come from high-risk families.

Their services have now included community care including family counseling, financial counseling, food aid, emergency aid and relief in times of crises like fire and flood, and a social enterprise in the form of a thrift store (collecting and selling preloved items such as clothing, books, furniture and children’s toys).

Due to the pandemic, there has been an increase of people in need of assistance especially from the B40 communities.

This is where the fundraising is crucial, to enable The Salvation Army Kuching team to provide care and respite where it is most needed, especially in areas surrounding Kuching.

To purchase coupons or to donate items for the charity sale, please call The Salvation Army Kuching Corps at 082-333 981 or 0111-9388003 (Sabrina); The Salvation Army Children’s Home at 082-248234 (Mdm Liew) or The Salvation Army Boys Home at 082-242623 (Ann).