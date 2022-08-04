Two claim trial to planting cannabis plants in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 4): A man and a woman claimed trial at the Sessions Court here yesterday to three charges of cultivating 60 cannabis plants.

Clement Wong Siew Lim, 35, and Wong Mee Hui, 29, allegedly committed the offence inside a room of an unnumbered house at Jalan Hock Chuong in Sungai Bidut here at 8.15am on July 27.

They face three charges under Section 6B(1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and are punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for life imprisonment and no less than six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Judge Marutin Pagan fixed Sept 12 for further mention of the case.