9,000 boxes of beer seized at Sepanggar Port

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 5): The State Customs Department seized 9,000 boxes of beer worth RM910,000 at the Sepanggar Port here late last month.

Its assistant director general, Julaiman Soimin, said the seizure was made after customs offices spotted suspicious items inside three containers at the Sepanggar Port while scanning with a machine on July 29.

“After checking the contents of the containers, Customs officers found 9,000 boxes of beer of various brands with estimated market value at RM910,00,” he said at a press conference at the Sepanggar Port here on Friday.

Julaiman said investigation revealed that the manifest of the three cargo listed other items to avoid detection by authorities.

“The beers were stacked behind the cargo while other items were placed in front of the cargo to avoid being detected by Customs officers,” he said.

No arrest has been made and the case is investigated under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967, said Julaiman.